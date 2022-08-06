Fleadh Cheoil hits the right notes for newlyweds  

The return of Ireland’s largest trad festival after a two-year absence amidst great fanfare is music to the ears of Cork-based newlyweds Annmarie O’Riordan and Anthony Holmes.

Because it was during an All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Drogheda in 2018 that Annmarie, from Rathcoole, near Millstreet, and Anthony, from Murroe, Co Limerick, first met.

They were married in St John’s Church, Dromagh, Mallow, Co Cork, on June 25, by Monsignor Dónal O’Riordan, Fr Michael Wall and Fr Pat McCarthy.

Annmarie O'Riordan and Anthony Holmes with MaryKate and Clare Fehin and Paul and Pádraig Holmes. Pictures: Healy & Rimmington Photography

Annmarie, a singer-songwriter and primary school teacher, and Anthony, a design engineer who also plays guitar in the bride’s band, the Annmarie O’Riordan Band, discovered they shared many interests shortly after their first encounter.

“Anthony pursued me for a while but I was Miss Independent! He finally said he wouldn’t bother me anymore and I realised I half-liked him at that stage and told him he could take me out on a date,” she says.

Eileen and Humphrey O'Riordan walk Annmarie O'Riordan up the aisle to Anthony Holmes. Pictures: Healy & Rimmington Photography

“He collected me from my home place and we were singing songs from the moment I sat into his car and it was clear for us both that we had found our soulmates.”

Two years later, they got engaged on September 1, 2020.

“Anthony booked dinner in our favourite restaurant, Suttons in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork. Anthony was living in Macroom at the time and I was living at home with my parents, in Rathcoole. I had a tough day and all I wanted to do after work was unwind with a bit of music and a walk. I told Anthony we would put dinner off until another time.

Annmarie O'Riordan and her grandmother Mary Creedon. Pictures: Healy & Rimmington Photography

“The moment Anthony arrived, my dog Frosty came into my bedroom with a note hanging from his collar asking me to go into the living room. Anthony got down on one knee before showing me a lovely ring! I said yes to him but no to the ring! God bless him, he did a great job but I had always envisaged the ring I wanted! He got the sapphire aspect right — but Keane’s in Cork designed and made my perfect ring.”

Anthony with his family, his parents, Mary and Pat Holmes, and grandmother, Sarah Holmes, and brothers, Pádraig and Paul Holmes. Pictures: Healy & Rimmingon Photogrpahy

They did get to celebrate at the Rochestown Park Hotel — after exchanging wedding vows.

And having an Irish country singing star perform especially for them was only fitting for a couple who met through their passion for music.

“A key moment at our wedding was when the legendary Mike Denver came out on stage to provide music for the reception. His first song, and our first dance was [to], Darling Say You’ll Love Me When I’m Old, which was a moment we will cherish forever,” says the bride.

Annmarie and Anthony sign the register. Pictures: Healy & Rimmington Photography

Annmarie looked super-elegant in a wedding dress by Freja Designs in Edinburgh teamed with a headpiece by Aoife Kirwan Millinery in Portlaoise.

On their wedding day, the hairstylist, Bríd O’Leary, and makeup artist, Charlotte O’Mahony, arrived at the house at 7am.

“The morning flew and soon it was time to go to the church with my dad in his Ford Escort XR3i,” says Annmarie.

Celebrating the occasion were the bride’s parents, Eileen and Humphrey O’Riordan, and grandmother, Mary Creedon, and groom’s parents, Mary and Pat Holmes, and grandmother, Sarah Holmes.

Annmarie’s cousins, MaryKate and Clare Fehin, were her bridesmaids and Anthony’s brothers, Paul and Pádraig Holmes, were his groomsmen.

The bride described the ceremony as “amazing”.

“My parents both walked me up the aisle to my handsome Anthony,” she says.

“I have a Masters in Theology so the sacrament of marriage was extremely important to me. Anthony accompanied me singing the psalm ‘as Gaeilge’.”

Annmarie O'Riordan and her dad Humphrey O'Riordan leaving for the church in his Ford Escort. Pictures: Healy & Rimmington Photography

Members of Annmarie’s own band performed: Gerard Naughton, Alan Finn, Bryan O’Leary, Siobhán Buckley, Rebecca McCarthy-Kent and Seán Kelliher, with vocalists Seán Keane and Johnny Lehane.

“Johnny Lehane’s version of Mo Ghile Mear was outstanding with the entire congregation joining in, as well as Seán Keane’s beautiful rendition of Never Alone,” says Annmarie.

Eileen O'Riordan and Annmarie O'Riordan's during the wedding preparations, with Frosty on Annmarie's knee. Pictures: Healy & Rimmington Photography

The photographer, William Healy, from Healy & Rimmington and the videographer Anthony Fleming made everyone feel at ease during the photography.

“Anthony and I are both teetotallers so we decided to drive ourselves in a car we recently restored, a Toyota Celica SSIII,” says the bride.

“My dear friend Billy Herlihy had contacted friends and family who were unable to attend to record a video. Anthony’s grandfather was too ill to attend so Billy had a video clip of his good wishes.”

Annmarie, Anthonh, Eileen and Humphrey. Pictures: Healy & Rimmington Photography

Louise Byrne in The Little Love Knot Bakery, Buttevant, made the wedding cake and the floral arrangements were by Garden of Eve, Millstreet.

The newlyweds, who live in a house they built on Annmarie’s family farm in Rathcoole, honeymooned in Ashford Castle Estate, Cong, Co Mayo, and Fuengirola, Spain.

They will celebrate the launch of Annmarie’s new single, Do You Hear the Robin Sing? at this year’s Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar this Saturday. Her new album will be launched at the INEC Acoustic Club, Killarney on September 16.

Annmarie O'Riordan with her parents Eileen and Humphrey O'Riordan. Pictures: Healy & Rimmington Photography

