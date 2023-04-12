Cork Prison inspected days before prisoner's ear bitten off in vicious assault

An inspection of Cork Prison was undertaken by the Office of the Inspectorate of Prisons (OIP) just days before a violent assault which left a prisoner with life-changing injuries.

The full inspection of the prison was the first to take place at Cork Prison since 2007 and forms part of the OIP’s new programme of regular unannounced full inspections of prisons in Ireland.

As part of the inspection, Cork Prison will be judged on five key areas, including prisoner safety, health and wellbeing. The OIP will also look at respect and dignity across the prison, as well as prisoner rehabilitation and resettlement.

Just days after the inspection took place, however, an inmate was subjected to a vicious attack on Easter Sunday evening, when another prisoner, believed to be his cellmate, bit his ear off.

The victim was later taken to Cork University Hospital where an unsuccessful attempt to reattach his ear took place. His condition has been described as stable, but he has been left with life-changing injuries.

The Irish Prison Service said in a statement on Monday it was “aware of an incident”, but would not comment further, citing an ongoing investigation. Gardaí have been informed of the assault and are investigating the matter.

The OIP could not be reached for comment on this incident.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Mark Kelly said prior to the assault: “This unannounced full inspection of Cork Prison follows hard on the heels of our recent human rights-based inspection of Mountjoy Men’s Prison and our thematic inspection of mental health provision to people living in seven Irish prisons.”

He also thanked the staff at the prison for their cooperation.

A report from this full inspection will be submitted to the minister for justice prior to publication.