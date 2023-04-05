UCC students vote to ban promotion of horse race days

Students at University College Cork (UCC) have voted to ban the promotion of student race days, with the UCC Students' Union (UCCSU) and to no longer condone or endorse events involving horse racing or betting on animals.

It follows a motion, passed by the UCC Student Council, which was brought forward as a result of a petition by the UCC Vegan Society.

While the UCCSU has not orgnaised or promoted a student race day event in recent years since the onset of the covid pandemic, it is understood the promotion of an event may have been on the cards for next year.

The motion passed by students argued that the horse racing industry “knowingly and willingly partakes in the mistreatment and abuse of animals”.

By promoting student race days, by extension the UCCSU would be promoting gambling and betting, it added.

'Animal abuse

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), the national authority for thoroughbred racing in Ireland, receives “huge subsidies” from the Government, more than €72m for 2023, the motion argued.

“The horse racing industry receives large grants from the Government and therefore does not need the financial support of UCC Students’ Union and the students it represents," the motion stated.

Furthermore, as animal welfare is an issue in the horse racing industry, it does not reflect the values of UCCSU.”

As gambling is a “serious issue” that can lead to long-term problems and supports an “industry that enables animal abuse”, the students' union should not promote these activities, it added.

UCC student welfare officer Alannah O’Connor said she believed the ban on horse racing would be a popular move amongst most students.

“Obviously, there is a cohort who enjoy it and see it as a day out, but for a larger cohort of students, they see the mistreatment of animals, and it is an event centred on gambling,” she said.

Previously, students voted for UCCSU to end affiliations with greyhound racing events and ban the promotion of such events, she added.

The passing of the motion means it is now official UCCSU policy to place a ban on it being involved, running, or supporting events that involve horse racing or betting on animals, including a ban on using facilities belonging to HRI or any other horse racing facility.

'Wonderful care'

A spokesman for HRI said it has seen sold-out student race days in recent weeks at Cork Racecourse, Limerick Racecourse, and Leopardstown.

“The success of these student days comes off the back of similar days at Galway, Sligo, and Down Royal racecourses, as well as noticeably young attendees at every racing festival,” he stated.

Ireland is renowned the world over for its breeding and racing of the very best of thoroughbred horses, he added.

“Co Cork is one of the counties most associated with that heritage, and Horse Racing Ireland would be more than happy to arrange a visit to a stable or stud for students from UCC who want to see up close the wonderful care and attention horses receive in our world-class industry," he said.