Confusion surrounds the length of a new deal signed to keep Youghal greyhound stadium open, after fears the venue was due to close its doors for good last week.

Meanwhile, Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) has said that a new five-year strategic plan for its network of stadia, including Youghal, is in the process of being “finalised” by consultants KPMG.

The stadium, which hosts greyhound racing on Mondays and Wednesdays, was on the verge of shutting down ahead of last week’s second meeting, only for a deal to be agreed on March 31, a day prior to the lease’s expiry.

Details of the length of the new deal are being kept a closely-guarded secret.

A GRI spokesperson said the body “acknowledges the important contribution made by Youghal greyhound stadium to Youghal’s social and cultural life”.

They said the KPMG report will be published “in the coming months” adding that it “would be inappropriate to comment further on stadia operations until such time as this plan has been finalised”.

The new agreement leaves space for further negotiations between the track’s Cloyne-based private owners and GRI, assuming there is a willingness on both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution.

Youghal Greyhound Track Supporters Club (YGTSC) chairman Páidí Walsh, said his organisation has not yet been given details of the extension, including its timescale.

One source with knowledge of the matter said GRI had “planned to close it but appear to have changed their minds now”.

Political presssure

Political pressure had come to bear in the background, with local Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor, whose family has a historical association with the track, telling the Dáil last week that the Department of Agriculture and the local track supporters’ club had been “working diligently... to try to keep the stadium going”.

However, there is a “lack of faith in Greyhound Racing Ireland management's support for the Youghal track”, Mr O’Connor said.

In response, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue assured Mr O’Connor that he would “continue to work with him in the context of his objective of ensuring there is a strong future for the track”.

Youghal has been repeatedly marked for closure in recent years after a 2019 report by consultants Indecon recommended same, citing low attendance levels and poor infrastructure.

The stadium currently turns a profit, though it’s understood this is primarily as a result of a deal with UK-based satellite feed operators Sports Information Services (SIS), which broadcasts Youghal meets into betting shops globally.