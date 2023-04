A man has died following a house fire in Douglas, outside Cork City this afternoon.

Cork City Fire Brigade said crews were dealing with the "serious house fire" in West Douglas Village.

The public are advised to take caution in the area.

Gardaí confirmed that they are "at the scene of a fatal house fire that occurred at a property on Douglas Road West, Douglas, Co. Cork, this afternoon".

"The road is currently closed with local diversions in place," a spokesperson added.

More to follow...