Accessible fishing facility for wheelchair users opens in Cork 

The bespoke fishing platform at Shepperton Lake, near Skibbereen, will enable wheelchair users to fish safely and conveniently
John Nyhan, Harry Bennett, John Twomey IFI, Brian O’Donoghue, Mags O’Connor, Deirdre Harrington, Sinéad Burke, and Barry Collins at the new accessible angling facility at Shepperton Lake.  

Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 12:30
Sally Gorman

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI)has launched an "all abilities" accessible fishing facility for wheelchair users — and it opens in Cork today.

The bespoke fishing platf orm at Shepperton Lake, near Skibbereen, will enable wheelchair users to fish safely and conveniently.

The new angling platform, which cost €106,000 to build, will also provide access to those with reduced mobility. 

The outdoor facility consists of a long boardwalk and a large accessible steel stand that can cater for up to four wheelchair anglers at a time, a new picnic area, and parking for six vehicles.

The initiative was co-funded by IFI and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Brian O’Donoghue angling for a catch at the new IFI accessible angling facility at Shepperton Lake.  

Speaking at the opening of the new platform IFI fisheries inspector John Twomey said:

 “The demand for accessible and safe infrastructure for wheelchair users — and those with reduced mobility — at Shepperton Lake was obvious, and we are looking forward to seeing many anglers enjoy our brand new facility.

“We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the Irish Wheelchair Association on this project, and are very pleased the amenity has been constructed. We can’t wait for the new stand to open tomorrow, and for it to be used by people of all abilities.” 

Yesterday, IFI hosted members of the Irish Wheelchair Association in Clonakilty, Co Cork for the official opening of the new amenity, following an extensive programme of works to transform the site to support inclusive angling.

Deirdre Harrington and John Twomey from the IFI at the new accessible angling facility at Shepperton Lake.  

The Irish Wheelchair Association's service support officer, Sinéad Burke, said: “Our service users are thrilled with the new fishing podium at Shepperton Lake and will be able to enjoy a long season of fishing from now on.

“Getting out in nature, and having access to a tailor-made resource like this, will be extremely beneficial to the wellbeing of our service users."

AccessibilitydisabilitiesequalityrecreationCorkfishingPlace: CorkPlace: SkibbereenPlace: ClonakiltyPerson: John TwomeyOrganisation: Inland Fisheries IrelandOrganisation: Department of Rural and Community DevelopmentOrganisation: Irish Wheelchair Association
