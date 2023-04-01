Fundraiser for Tipp man who died while refereeing GAA match in UK

A fundraiser is to be held next month for the family of a Tipperary man who died while refereeing a GAA match in the UK.

Mattie Maher, 60, originally from Rosegreen, collapsed during a game between Lancashire and Hertfordshire at Glen Rovers GAA ground in Watford in April last year.

Mr Maher died on the way to the hospital for treatment after becoming unwell during the provincial match.

He lived for several years in Uxbridge, West London, with his wife, Denise, and their two young children.

The Tipperary man was a well-known and “larger-than-life character” in London and British GAA circles.

He also loved golf and was a long-standing member of Brent Valley Golf Club in Hanwell.

The benefit night and fundraiser for Mr Maher’s family is being held at TCG, The Pavillion, Berkeley Ave, Greenford, London on Saturday May 27, at 8pm.

Neil O' Shea who is organising the fundraiser said: “Mattie died tragically while refereeing a Gaelic Football match between Lancashire and Hertfordshire last year leaving a young family behind.

Mattie dedicated so much of his life to Gaelic Games in London refereeing both football and hurling, and as team manager and officer for his club, and we are calling on all Gaels to support this worthy cause by attending on the night and /or donating here. All proceeds go to Mattie’s family.

The fundraiser is hoping to raise up to €23,000. The London GAA said: “Please support this fundraiser for Mattie Maher's family.”

They previously stated that the father-of-two was “an esteemed club delegate at county board meetings and would often wrap things up with a witty, tongue-in-cheek remark".

“Above all the Tipperary native was a family man, who often had his two beloved children alongside him on his way into the grounds for matches.”

Donations can be made to gofundme.com