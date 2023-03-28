Firm hopes to start building Cork event centre this autumn

The company which won a 2014 tender for State aid to build the Cork event centre says it expects to start building this autumn.

The update from BAM Ireland comes just a month after it indicated that it hopes to be on site on the long-stalled project on South Main St in the second quarter of the year.

The developer’s update brings it into line with the latest timeline update from Cork City Council which last month said it expects work to start on the project in the third quarter of the year.

BAM has also confirmed that it still intends to progress its plans for a hotel and offices on the site of the former tax office in Cork City.

The prime city centre site on Sullivan’s Quay has lain idle and surrounded by hoarding since the former Revenue Commissioners building was demolished in 2018.

The company subsequently secured planning for almost 8,000 sq ft of office space and a 220-bed hotel, which it has previously said will be operated by a “premium international hotel brand”.

But in response to a series of questions from the Irish Examiner on the status of both stalled projects, BAM said it is currently progressing with detailed design and up-to-date costings for the event centre and anticipates being on site in quarter three 2023.

It did not respond to a specific request about whether one project depends on the other.

Former tax office site

In a statement, it said: “We are also in ongoing discussions with interested parties in relation to the former tax office site on Sullivan’s Quay and intend to progress with the planned construction of a hotel and a significant amount of Grade A office space.

“We are working with stakeholders to progress both projects against a backdrop of significant construction inflation which is delaying the commencement of several projects in the industry.”

BAM won the tender for an initial €14m of State aid to help to fund the construction of the Cork event centre project in 2014.

Former taoiseach Enda Kenny turned the sod on the project in 2016, just weeks before a general election.

But it has been beset by delays caused by redesigns, soaring costs, complex funding arrangements, planning appeals, and a threatened High Court challenge before the global pandemic hit.

Since the original tender, the Government has upped the State investment in the project to €57m.

BAM and Live Nation are expected to contribute some €35m to the project.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the venue has the potential to transform the city, while Finance Minister Michael McGrath said last year that as far as he was concerned, "it's all about delivery now" in relation to the project.