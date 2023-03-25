'Keep the momentum going': Protestors highlight overcrowding at Limerick hospital

Demonstrators gathered today to protest against the overcrowding and cancellation of elective procedures at University Hospital Limerick.

Today’s demonstration follows a previous large-scale protest in January to highlight overcrowding and delays at the emergency department in UHL. It was one of 18 protests nationwide, that also included Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

Mike Daly Jr, whose father died in the hospital and a fresh inquest recently recorded a verdict of medical misadventure, said that little had changed at the hospital since the first protest in January.

“We’re trying to keep the momentum going,” he said. “The Government has to be held responsible.”

Protestors Outside UHL , Limerick

Further protests are planned for May and Mr Daly said organisers plan to promote it heavily with advertising in print and promotion online.

Following the verdict of the new inquest for his father earlier this month which saw the delivery of a different verdict and cause of death, Mr Daly said: “We’re out the other side of 13 years now in terms of my dad’s case.

“Taking on the HSE is no easy feat. I had to plough through.”

It comes after the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said on Friday that hospital overcrowding is becoming the “new normal” in the Irish health system.

Over 3,123 patients had gone without a bed this week according to the INMO.

On Friday, UHL and CUH had the highest number of people on trolleys, at 79 and 62 respectively.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheadhgha said that the HSE and Department of Health need to stop treating “runaway hospital overcrowding as a surprise”.

“Post bank holiday backlogs are not new, they happen each time and it is clear that many hospitals are not preparing properly,” she said.

“Our members have made it clear they cannot continue to work in these conditions year-round with absolutely zero reprieve. Real, tangible action must be taken to radically reduce hospital overcrowding.” During a recent Dáil debate, Junior Minister Peter Burke there has continued to be “substantial investment” in UHL in a bid to address issues.

“The Minister, Deputy Stephen Donnelly, has asked the HSE to prepare longer-term unscheduled care performance improvement plans for all our emergency departments, including that at UHL,” Mr Burke said.

“The Department of Health is working with the HSE to ensure winter plan initiatives continue to be implemented.”