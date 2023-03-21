Three injured after serious multi-vehicle collision in Belgooly

Three injured after serious multi-vehicle collision in Belgooly

The R600 in Belgooly. Picture: Google Maps

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 10:11
David Kent

Three people have been left with injuries after a serious collision on a Cork road on Monday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash on the R600 at Coolcarron, Belgooly, after the two-vehicle collision at approximately 5.30pm.

A passenger of one of the vehicles - a female in her 20s - was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. 

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The R600 at Coolcarron remained closed to traffic this morning. Road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

A garda spokesman said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R600 at Coolcarron between 5pm and 5.40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kinsale garda station on 021 4772302, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station."

