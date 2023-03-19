Investigation into fire which threatened former convent and school in West Cork

A garda investigation is underway into the cause of a fire which threatened a former convent, chapel and secondary school in West Cork.

There are suspicions locally that the blaze at the former Daughters of Charity convent building in Dunmanway on Saturday was started maliciously given the similarities to another fire behind a building nearby last year.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating “an incident of criminal damage by fire” following Saturday’s blaze.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Enquiries are ongoing," a garda spokesman said.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6.30pm and firefighters from Dunmanway and Clonakilty rushed to the scene. They were supported by firefighters from Bandon.

They managed to bring the blaze under control within an hour but fire fighters were called to the scene again at around 4.30am on Sunday when smoke was spotted coming from the building but the situation was contained. No injuries were reported.

A section of the former Daughters of Charity Convent building in Dunmanway, Co Cork which was destroyed by fire. Picture: Dan Linehan

While investigations are ongoing, it’s believed the fire may have started in the former dormitory area.

Local independent county councillor Declan Hurley praised the emergency services for their swift response and for containing the blaze.

“It’s a very old and historic building in the town and there is a lot of sadness in the town today to see the damage that has been done, but thankfully no-one was hurt,” he said.

The building is privately owned by a building company which has offices in some of the buildings on the site.

Mr Hurley said there is hope locally that if economic conditions allow, the site could be developed.

Spike Island medevac

Meanwhile, the RNLI helped medevac a tourist from Spike Island in Cork Harbour on Saturday after he became unwell.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8pm when Valentia Coast Guard requested the assistance of Crosshaven lifeboat which made its way under the command of Dave Venner to Spike Island where the crew were met by staff and driven up to the fort’s medical room.

The man, who it is understood suffered some form of severe muscle spasm, could not be moved, and paramedics, who had by now arrived at Crosshaven lifeboat station, provided advice over the phone to the RNLI first aiders on how to move the patient safely.

After some treatment, the patient was transferred safely to the lifeboat and onwards to the lifeboat station, from where he was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.