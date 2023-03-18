'Privatisation' of Cork City streets post-covid causing access issues

Several streets in Cork city centre have been ‘privatised’ post covid, creating accessibility problems that were never envisaged, a senior Green Party figure has said.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said he has concerns about access issues created by the pedestrianisation of some streets and the placement of street furniture on others, but he said in several cases, public thoroughfares are just being “gated off” completely to facilitate the operation of private businesses.

“We need a large review in the context of the pedestrianisation that took place, to see what’s working well and not,” he told this month’s meeting of Cork City Council during a discussion on a motion he tabled calling for a mobility accessibility audit of the city centre as part of a review of street layout changes in recent years.

Read More Public appetite drives Cork City street pedestrianisation

A raft of city centre streets were pedestrianised and street furniture licences were granted on several more as part of the city council’s covid response to help businesses cope with the various public health restrictions that were in place at the time.

Mr Boyle said the pedestrianisation has been overwhelmingly successful but he said there are certain “hindrances and blockages” in places that need to be addressed through a more open and a more frequent accessibility audit process that involves city councillors more, he said.

“What’s not working well is the way that certain narrow streets have been almost privatised.

Outdoor dining is creating situations that we didn’t envisage at the time,” he said.

He said there are issues for people pushing prams and wheelchair users at the South Main St entrance to Tuckey St, and there are several smaller streets such as Little Cross St, Little Anne St, and Little Hanover St that are now “linked” to certain businesses and are “permanently out of commission”.

He specifically mentioned Grafton St, a narrow road linking Oliver Plunkett St to the South Mall, which he said “is gated off as public thoroughfare at certain times of the weekend”.

In a report to council, officials said the council’s roads operations division carried out an audit of street furniture licenses on pedestrianised streets with the Cork Access Group in 2021 and 2022 to ensure accessibility for all street users, and specifically those with disabilities.

“The audit did not find any significant accessibility issues but any minor recommendations which were identified have been actioned by the roads operations division,” the report said.

“A further audit will be carried out in 2023 for the same purposes.

“The roads operations division’s street inspectors continue to carry out day and night-time audits of street furniture license to ensure compliance with the licenses and therefore ensure access for all street users.

“Where necessary, enforcement proceedings are issued against street furniture license holders for non-compliance with street furniture license conditions.”

However, Mr Boyle said a more frequent audit is required.

It is understood that Little Anne St and Grafton St will be included in the next audit, the results of which will be fed back to the city’s roads and transportation strategic policy committee.