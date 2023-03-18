Waterford residents object to solar farm plans  

West Waterford residents are objecting to plans for a large solar farm, claiming the development would have a negative impact on what is "a very scenic area".

Dublin-based international energy company BNRG Renewables has lodged a planning application for a solar farm extension on 348 acres across the townlands of Bishopstown, Bridgetown, Ballyhest, and Ballyneal.

The area sits close to the Comeragh mountains within a region broadly known as Clonea Power.

The application marks phase two of a plan to develop 468 acres in total, with planning already granted for phase one on 120 acres across the nearby townlands of Curraghduff and Mothel.

Both sites, which were acquired from five landowners, are expected to be linked by underground cable where possible.

Waterford Council granted approval, with 22 conditions, for the 30-megawatt phase one stage at Curraghduff & Mothel in 2019 but work has yet to begin on the project.

Bord Pleanála rejected an appeal against the council’s decision.

The application included photovoltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames, 28 single-storey inverter stations, six transformer stations, perimeter fencing and 49 pole mounted CCTV cameras, plus various ancillary works.

The local community was promised a €115,000 fund by the company at a public meeting prior to phase 1, but residents remain opposed to the development.

Vincent Kelly, spokesman for the Clonea Solar Action Group (CSAG), said residents are “by no means opposed to solar power” per se but are fearful of the magnitude of the proposed development.

“It comes right up to the edge of the village, including the local school and GAA grounds,” he said.

“That’s contributing to people’s resentment. Its also imposes immensely on what is a very scenic area.”

Mr Kelly said a recent public meeting, attended by more than 150 people, “showed unanimous opposition” to the development.

Amongst the concerns aired were fears about "possible electromagnetic radiation, the potential impact on water quality, traffic volumes during construction and a likely decrease in the valuation of property”, he said.

While BNRG attended a previous public meeting in 2019, the company declined an invitation to attend the most recent gathering

Local farmer Mervyn Cummins fears “up to 1,000 acres” of agricultural land could be lost to solar farms if a precedent is set.

"The worry certainly is that a phase 3 or even phase 4 will follow, especially given the capacity of the substation,” said Mr Cummins.

The construction and operative timescales for the developments are 10 years and 30 years respectively, after which the land would revert to agricultural use.

CSAG says it is offering assistance to anyone who wants to make a submission on plans. A decision on the project is expected on May 4.

BNRG Renewables did not respond to a request for comment.