US marching band locked down by covid in 2020 delighted to finally play in Irish town's parade

An American marching band taking part in one of this year's St Patrick's Day parades in Ireland would have been forgiven for including the Queen classic 'I want to break free' in their repertoire.

The last time the Woodland String Band from Philadelphia came and stayed in Macroom for the parade in 2020 they were informed on touchdown that strict covid restrictions had been imposed in Ireland and that they would immediately be quarantined in a local hotel on arrival.

To make matters worse, they then heard all international flights had been cancelled by the US and they didn’t know how they’d get home.

Pandemic restrictions meant the Woodland String Band were unable to meet locals in 2020 but they're making up for it this year, joining Aghinagh Comhaltas band in Macroom for some transatlantic tunes. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

For the band in Macroom in 2020, there was no marching, no mixing with the local people, and very little fun apart from what they could conjure up themselves in the confines of the Castle Hotel — the place they returned to this year.

To add to the perfect storm, hotel manager Rory Buckley had the same day taken charge of the 56-bed building for the first time, after leaving an IT job to run the family business.

“It really was a baptism of fire,” said Rory. “It was made a bit easier because they took over the whole hotel and we had no other guests. We tried to make their experience as enjoyable and comfortable as we could considering the very difficult circumstances.”

The band had been coming to the hotel for 20 years and Rory added: “They made it easier for us, because not one of them kicked up a fuss.”

Tom Loomis, who was on the very first trip in 2000, was also on the nine-day 'quarantine trip' in 2020.

The 122-strong Woodland String Band cut quite a dash in the Macroom St Patrick's Day parade, their uplifting sounds matched by their colourful costumes. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“We rapidly learnt what social distancing was all about. We were locked down. We couldn’t go out and meet our friends and we didn’t go on several tours we’d booked. We also got an email from Aer Lingus saying our return flights were cancelled,” Tom said.

He is the band’s tour coordinator, so had the responsibility of getting his entourage home.

“I was on the phone two or three times a day to Aer Lingus who were very good. Eventually they got us two separate flights back to JFK Airport,” Tom said.

He and fellow band members couldn’t say enough for the hospitality they received from Rory and his staff during that difficult stay.

Rory opened up a function room as a bar for his guests.

“So we were basically locked into a pub — oh the horror of it,” said Tom with a big smile on his face.

"If it wasn't for the staff it would have been a horror trip."

Rory Buckley with Woodland String Band members Tom Loomis, Ken Piduck, and Joe and Steve Bugnowski. The first lockdown kicked in the day the band arrived in Macroom in 2020 — and it was also Rory's first day as Castle Hotel manager. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

After the Americans left, the hotel closed down but, for insurance reasons, somebody had to stay there, Rory said.

"After that it was completely empty for three-and-a-half months and I was the only person here," he said.

This year, the 122-strong band and entourage — some of whom stayed in other hotels and B&Bs in the region — ''broke loose" meeting old friends and cutting a colourful dash in the Macroom parade.

There were even more reasons to celebrate this year, and that didn't just include the extra freedom compared to 2020.

A double engagement was announced in the group shortly after they arrived in Macroom.

Michiela Smith proudly showed off the ring given to her by fiancé Frank Clark, as did Taylor Balzer, who got engaged to Jason Krajewski.