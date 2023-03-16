Education body in Munster broke procurement rules in €1m of spending in 2021

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) spent just over €1m in a year outside of public procurement rules.

This included spending on building works and printing, as well as class materials. The details are included in the education body’s latest published financial statement for the year ending on December 31, 2021.

The spend is described by the Comptroller and Auditor General in that same report as “significant expenditure where the procedures followed did not comply with public procurement guidelines.”

LCETB is "continuing to work towards meeting all its responsibilities in respect of procurement regulations," the report notes.

There are instances where goods and services are procured across a number of LCETB sites through competitive procurement processes, it added. This would be in line with LCETB’s procurement policy but the cumulative value across all sites exceeds national and EU tendering thresholds.

“Based on analysis of 2021 expenditure in areas where an organisation-wide eTenders process is appropriate, expenditure totaling €1,001,749, ex. VAT, has been identified as non-compliant.”

This included expenditure of €64,360, from January to December 2021, for hair and beauty supplies for the hairdressing apprenticeship programme, paid to 12 companies. There was a "significant reduction" in this spend during 2021 due to fewer practical classes taking place during covid-19, the report notes.

LCETB had hoped to be involved in a sectoral arrangement but this process was no longer proceeding. LCETB was developing a tender strategy to go to the market to ensure full compliance with public procurement requirements.

No valid tender was also received for a further €335,535, from January to December 2021, for the supply of tools and class materials for the Electrical Apprenticeship Programmes, paid to nine companies.

While LCETB ran a tender competition in 2020 for electrical consumables, no valid tender was received. It delayed rerunning this competition as "there was sample products and an approval process that was required to be completed by multiple personnel and it was not possible to complete this during covid-19 restrictions."

The report expected the competition to be published in early 2022.

Expenditure of €128,043 for building works across the organisation was also paid to one company. While 11 schools engaged in the services, the cumulative value across all sites exceeds National/EU tendering thresholds.

A further €48,277 was spent from January to December 2021, for class materials for the refrigeration apprenticeship programme, paid to four companies. At the time of the report, LCETB was working with course instructors and planned to be fully compliant by the end of 2022.