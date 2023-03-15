It could be you: Cork punter has hours to claim €50k EuroMillions prize

The National Lottery has issued a last-minute appeal to people in Cork city to check their lotto tickets as a €50,000 EuroMillions prize is poised to go unclaimed.

The 90-day deadline for payment of the sizeable prize is due to expire on Wednesday evening.

As the clock counts down this lunchtime, Lotto chiefs renewed an appeal for EuroMillions players especially in the Turner’s Cross area of the city to check their tickets from a December draw to see if they could be the winner.

They said this would be their final appeal to the winner of the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize from the December 13 draw, worth a whopping €50,000, to come forward.

And if it is you, you’ll need to act fast to claim your money.

The winning ticket was bought on Sunday December 11 last at O’Hare’s Mace at Turners Cross.

The draw took place the following Tuesday, December 13, and the winning raffle code in the EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw was: NPZ88051 - NPZ88052.

Fergus O’Hare, of O’Hare’s Mace stores, said they’re confident that the vast majority of their customers are from the local community, and that the winner lives locally.

“There was great excitement locally when the prize was originally won back in December so it’s surprising that it still hasn’t been claimed after all this time,” he said.

If you have the winning ticket, you should sign the back of it and immediately contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made to pay the prize.

If the prize goes unclaimed, the money will go back into central lottery funds.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish language.

In 2021, €304m was raised for good causes in Ireland with some €6bn raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago.