ICU nurses in UHL to vote on strike action as 104 wait for beds 

Nurses working in the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) are set to vote on whether or not to take strike action.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) announced the decision to commence a ballot on Tuesday.

Strike action is being considered as part of the pursuit of safe staffing, the union said.

It comes as the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO found 104 people are waiting for beds in UHL on Monday morning. In total, 606 patients are on trolleys in hospitals around the country with Limerick the worst affected. 15 of those on trolleys are under 16.

Cork University Hospital is second worst impacted hospital with 70 patients waiting for beds , followed by University Hospital Galway with 44.

Speaking about the strike ballot, INMO Assistant Director of Relations Mary Fogarty said that negotiations at local level have been exhausted and so the INMO has been mandated by members to commence a ballot.

"The issues that exist in University Hospital Limerick have been well documented by this union," said Ms Fogarty.

"The lack of consistent safe staffing in the intensive care unit is having a detrimental impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of our members working in this unit and their patients."

Unsafe staffing

Ms Fogarty said hospital management failed to provide an appropriate contingency plan to address the nurse deficits in the ICU.

There is no adequate plan put forth to enable outstanding annual leave, time off in lieu to be taken and/or paid to nurses as requested, she said.

“A ballot will take place over the coming weeks, and we will notify hospital management of the outcome upon completion,” said Ms Fogarty.

Following an executive council decision last month, any hospital or healthcare site where INMO members are working can ballot for industrial action to achieve safe staffing levels between now and May.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha has said staff shortages were continually highlighted by members at meetings around the country.

“Nurses in each hospital have stated that unsafe staffing is the norm. This is unacceptable in regards to patient safety and nurses’ safety at work,” she said.

“Ballots for industrial action have been sanctioned on a location-by-location basis, as it is clear that the staffing levels in certain locations are enduring a huge shortfall."

INMO President and emergency department nurse Karen McGowan said safe staffing should not be a pipe dream.

“Patients should be made aware of the severity of the staffing deficits our members are trying to work through,” she said.

“Hospital management in each location cannot keep trying to fill from an empty cup.

"The expectation that we can run our health service at a less-than-safe staffing capacity must be challenged.”