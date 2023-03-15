Parkinson’s sufferer calls for speedy instalment of neuro rehab team for Cork and Kerry

A man diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 31 years old is calling for the speedy introduction of a neuro rehabilitation team for the Cork and Kerry region.

Ivan O’Regan from Blarney is currently benefiting from having deep brain stimulation surgery in Dublin just over a year ago — a decade after his diagnosis of early onset Parkinson’s Disease. He was the seventh person in Ireland to undergo the procedure, which involves a battery being inserted into his chest to power two wires going to his brain.

Prior to his surgery, his mobility was severely affected and he spent large amounts of time each day not being able to move. Now, Ivan, who is a father to two young children, says he is able to move all the time.

While he says he is lucky enough to have been deemed suitable for the life-changing surgery, the Mallow native says there are several people in the southern area who would benefit from the planned Community Neuro Rehabilitation Team for Cork and Kerry area. He is speaking this week to mark National Brain Awareness Week and is involved in a campaign by the Neurological Alliance of Ireland to push for the roll-out of Community Neuro Rehabilitation Teams across the country.

While funding is to be received by the Cork Kerry Community Healthcare area for the project under the National Service Plan 2023, there is no date set as yet for the roll out of the team.

He says: “I know people who have not been accepted for the DPS programme – I could not imagine myself without it.”

He wants to ensure that the planned team would make it easier for people in the Cork and Kerry area to access proper medical help and resources – instead of having to travel to Dublin, for example.

He welcomes the recent recruitment of two neurological nurses for CUH but he says the full roll-out of a specific neurological rehabilitation team locally would be a big step for people.

He says: “We have no timeline on it. Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disease.” And he stresses that the team planned for the Cork and Kerry area would also benefit people with other neurological conditions.

A similar team is already in place for people in the Limerick, Clare and north Tipperary area affected by neurological conditions. The team includes a physiotherapist, occupational therapist, speech and language therapist, clinical psychologist, rehabilitation assistant, and clerical officer.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said: “Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CHO 4) will receive funding under National Service Plan 2023 to establish a Community Neuro Rehabilitation Team. We await further details on this, in order to include this welcome development in the Disability Services Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Operational Plan 2023.”