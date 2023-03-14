Road closure in Carrigaline to end following 'chronic traffic delays'

The closure of the R613 Church Road/Coolmore in Carrigaline is set to end on Tuesday following two days of traffic chaos.

The busy road was due to be closed until Friday, May 19 to facilitate Irish Water roadworks.

According to local Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath, that licence is now to be withdrawn.

Part of the Church Road has been closed between its junction with L-9118 The Estuary Estate and its junction with L-2492 at Coolmore Cross for the last two days.

According to the county council, the purpose of the closure was to facilitate pipelaying.

Mr McGrath said earlier on Tuesday that "there is chronic traffic delays since very early" in the morning.

"The impact of this is widespread. It was suggested yesterday that the bad weather, a car crash and poor signage were factors. This was absolutely not the case and it is the sheer volume of traffic trying to fit on a reduced road network."

The councillor called on Irish Water to "be decisive" and end the works.

"The project must be rescheduled for the summer months and with a different traffic management plan."

Mr McGrath said the issue was raised at a county council meeting on Monday which was attended by the Director of Services for Roads, who is in discussions with Irish Water about the closure and the traffic implications.

"He took on board the feedback we provided and said that he will keep us updated in the coming 24 hours. It is Irish Water who is undertaking this project and it must respond to the untenable situation motorists faced [Monday] morning."

Cllr Seamus McGrath. Picture Jim Coughlan

Social media users hit out saying there was "utter carnage" for a second day with the lack of traffic management criticised.

One local woman told 96FM that a "flashing sign down by the protestant church in Carrigaline" is the only notice of the closure that she's seen.

Lisa told The Opinion Line on Monday that commuters will use the Rock Road near her home as a shortcut.

She said: "We have small children, they will be going way too fast down that road now. They already do a bit as it is, so now, it's going to get even worse for two months.

"The whole place will be gridlocked. There are certain stretches of the road where you can't pass anything out, so it will just completely back up."

Lisa added that she understands that the waterworks need to be completed but feels that the works should have been carried out when schools are closed.

Irish Water and Cork County Council have been contacted for comment.