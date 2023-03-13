'We thought this was a joke': Limerick family syndicate take home €5.6m jackpot

"We thought this was a joke and they were having us on! We were just in complete disbelief, and still were until we saw the physical cheque in front of us today.”

These are the words of a Limerick family who picked up €5.6m following their Lotto jackpot success.

The winning ticket, purchased on the National Lottery app, was the result of a family syndicate set up nine years ago.

“We started this family syndicate in January of 2014 just for a bit of fun and something that would bring us together," said the lead syndicate member.

"On the night we won, I checked the app and saw straight away that we’d matched all of the numbers, I elbowed my wife and said, we’re after winning the Lotto jackpot and she didn’t even flinch.

"Cool as a cucumber she said: 'Just give me the money, I’ll be sure to spend it'," he added.

Another syndicate member joked: “You were slow enough to tell the rest of us, we didn’t get a call until the following day.”

The group organised a surreal WhatsApp call where the remaining family members were told of the unbelievable news.

Paying off mortgages, upgrading cars and holidays of a lifetime are some of the ways the winners are planning on spending the winnings.

The family are eager to bring their cheque home to Limerick where a small celebration will take place.

This is the second jackpot win in Limerick so far this year, after another syndicate won €11m in January in Foynes.