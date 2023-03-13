Skellig Michael to get funding to address climate change threats

Skellig Michael off the Kerry coast is to be one of 10 global heritage sites that will be bolstered from the effects of climate change in a National Geographic-led effort.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) and the National Monuments Service (NMS) said the globally recognised landmark, made famous through the Star Wars film saga, will join nine others in the Preserving Legacies: A Future for our Past project.

Preserving Legacies, funded by the National Geographic Society and international financial services firm Manulife, is aimed at addressing climate change threats to natural and cultural heritage sites around the world.

National Geographic said the project "draws upon scientific and local knowledge to find sustainable and culturally appropriate solutions to the long-term preservation of iconic cultural, heritage sites".

Teams will produce climate change impact models, climate literacy programmes, and climate adaptation plans in order to safeguard the iconic locations.

There are two primary sites identified — the Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras and Petra, Jordan.

Skellig Michael is designated as one of eight observer sites, along with Angkor Archeological Park, Cambodia; Border Fields, USA and Mexico; Historical Mosque City of Bagerhat, Bangladesh; and Nan Madol, Micronesia.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said: “It is an honour for Ireland to be part of this global programme led by National Geographic. It is recognition of Sceilg Mhichíl’s place in the pantheon of World Heritage sites and also of our obligations to ensure its protection.

"Our National Monuments Service team, with OPW, look forward to sharing our experiences, working with communities and learning from approaches elsewhere, as we join together to address what is a shared challenge of the impact of climate change on the world’s heritage."

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan said Skellig Michael "is undoubtedly one of the most challenging sites" in the care of the body.

"Our team carries out tremendous work against the severe challenges of its location, isolation and unpredictable weather conditions to ensure safe access for visitors and the protection of the island’s heritage," he said.

Skellig Michael is one of only two Unesco World Heritage Sites in the Republic.

There are strict controls on the number of visitors allowed on the site, which was used in a seminal scene in the Star Wars franchise.