Killarney National Park to play starring role in David Attenborough's new series

Killarney National Park and the west coast of Ireland are to feature in David Attenborough's highly anticipated — and inadvertently politically contentious — nature series on British and Irish biodiversity.

While the BBC has remained tightlipped as to the content of the five-episode Wild Isles series on BBC One this month, it confirmed that Killarney would be the focus of the third episode, on March 21, and the west coast would be feature in the fifth episode, on April 4.