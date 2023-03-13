Mercy hospital warns of emergency department delays due to high demand

Mercy University Hospital (MUH) is warning of delays in its Emergency Department as it is currently experiencing high demand for emergency services.

The demand is due to a marked increase in the number of acutely ill patients as well as a surge in covid-19 patients and cases of the winter vomiting bug.

While the ED remains open 24/7, the hospital has said that patients are and will continue to experience delays.

It appealed to the public who require less urgent treatment to avail of other care services available to them.

Among the options include the Mercy Local Injury Unit in Gurranabraher which is open from 8am to 6pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital which is open from 8am to 8pm.

People can also attend their local GP or use South Doc if seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

"Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for," the hospital said in a statement.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 25 patients waiting on trolleys in the hospital on Monday. Nationally, there are 606 patients waiting for beds.