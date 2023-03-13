Government could call a general election in November to benefit from budget bounce

“Certainly no decisions have been made and so much can happen before then. A lot of things to achieve in the programme for government,” said another senior Government source.
In the 2019 local and European elections, Sinn Féin suffered heavy losses, losing 78 council seats and seeing its number of MEPs drop from three to one.
Yet, should it deliver on its current and consistent poll ratings of above 30%, the party could expect to see a significant increase in councillor numbers.
At the next general election a 40% gender quota will apply, forcing the larger parties to ensure more gender-balanced tickets.
Sources have also pointed to the positive state of finances of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as a reason to consider an early election.