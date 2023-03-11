Early onset Parkinson's Disease won't stop Waterford man from reaching his peaks

A 42-year-old Waterford man with early onset Parkinson’s Disease (EOPD) plans to climb to the highest points in 27 EU countries, plus Britain, in 28 days to raise awareness of the condition.

Ian O’Brien, originally from Tallow and now living in Dungarvan, also hopes to raise funds for the charity EOPD Ireland, which he co-founded.

A decade ago, Ian, then a co-partner in a garage-sales business in Dublin, became prone to increasingly debilitating bouts of anxiety, depression, and fatigue.

He also experienced slight movement problems with his right arm, which he attributed to a previous wrist fracture.

Five years of visiting doctors, plus psychiatric consultation, failed to secure a diagnosis and his torment sparked suicidal thoughts.

Then, a friend recommended he see a neurologist. "He diagnosed EOPD within 10 minutes", Ian says.

The news was double-edged: It brought “relief that I finally knew what I had and alarm over what it was”.

Selling his share of the business, Ian returned to west Waterford, settling in Dungarvan with his wife, Caroline, and daughters, Hazel (5) and Clara (8).

Free from stress-related work, his incurable illness is slow in progressing, as often pertains to early onsets.

“I don’t have the ‘traditional’ tremors and am largely affected on my right side," he says. "My sense of smell is compromised and simple tasks like picking up shopping bags, more so than large challenges, are often difficult."

He can still drive, assisted by gym work, an outdoor exercise regime, medication to address the erosion of the neurotransmitter dopamine, and a hugely positive outlook.

Though fatigue is recurrent, his resolve is strengthened by encounters with people "who have had Parkinson’s for decades and still live fruitful lives".

18,000 people in Ireland have Parkinson’s Disease, and while it predominantly strikes the over-60s, "its spread amongst younger age groups is increasing", says Ian.

He co-launched the support service after finding a small local support group.

Ian developed a love for hiking after a friend insisted they climb Kerry’s Mount Carrauntoohill days after his diagnosis. “It brought me a whole new world," he says.

The new challenge commences with an assault on Mont Blanc on June 5, culminating in a return to Carrauntoohill on July 2, after a zig-zag mission across Europe.

“Mont Blanc is the highest peak, but at least it covers France and Italy simultaneously”, he says. “Some countries have tall hills more than mountains and I may access a few peaks by cable car."

The fundraising target is €100,000, "but it's really more about raising awareness about a disease that gives sufferers a mountain to climb every day", Ian says.

Family and volunteers will assist on a quest that also encompasses flights and drives, with all, including Ian, paying their own costs.