Armed Gardaí help rescue neglected dogs in Mahon

The dogs were seized due to poor health and a suspected lack of licences and microchips. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 12:56
Jack White

Armed gardaí were involved in the rescue of neglected dogs from wasteland in a Cork city suburb.

Gardaí said a number of animals were discovered during the search of lands in Mahon by the Armed Support Unit, Serious Crime Unit as well as local community engagement officers on Friday morning. 

It said the animals were injured and suffering from neglect.

"Three dogs were seized under the Animal Health and Welfare Act and Control of Dogs Act, due to poor health and suspected lack of licences and microchips," a garda spokesman said.

"Local Gardaí are continuing to liaise with the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) and Cork City Council as part of their investigations into the matter."

