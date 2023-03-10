Limerick health centre services at 'critical point' as HSE plans for new primary care facility

The HSE is to prepare a business case for a much-needed new primary care centre in Limerick city, as the current accommodation for staff “falls short of current legislation and standards”.

“Integrated Health Care and multi-disciplinary working is inhibited by the current design and configuration of the Health Centre from which primary care is provided,” the HSE said. “These issues are now reaching a critical point which must be addressed.”

The planned large-scale facility at St Joseph’s campus will serve the Market/Garryowen network of Limerick, with a population of 33,870, whose teams are currently based in Roxtown House on Old Clare Street.

The HSE acknowledged that there are “specific challenges” relating to where these services are provided which have been ongoing for a number of years.

The project aims to create a new purpose-built facility that will increase the clinical space required to cater for the needs of staff and patients. It must provide space for training and be capable of expanding to meet the needs of medical, nursing and allied health professional staff.

It also works to “provide primary care services that are accessible, integrated, of a high quality and which meet the needs of the local population”.

The services on offer at the primary care centre will be wide-ranging, including general practice, community nursing, occupational therapy, addiction services, dietician services, disability services, early intervention and dental services.

It said that co-locating these important services enables “collaborative and multi-disciplinary working across core areas”. Particular attention should be paid to aspects such as the natural lighting, the noise levels and accessibility of the centre, according to the HSE.

It should also be made “as secure as possible, particularly against vandalism”, it said.

Orthodontic services

In the area of orthodontics, it said that 400 patients are added to waiting lists per annum following referral or treatment. “Based on recent returns from the service, there are generally 1600 patients approximately on our waiting list for Orthodontic treatment,” it said.

“The average waiting time for treatment is 3.5 – 4 years with the average caseload of an orthodontic team being 350-400 patients.”

Given 60% of the current waiting list relates to patients in Limerick, and the accessibility of the county for residents of Clare and Tipperary, the development of a new orthodontic facility within Limerick city “is the main priority for service”.

The current facility at St Camillus’ Hospital is considered no longer fit for purpose, and there has been no significant investment in these services since 1993.

“Therefore, the proposed relocation of the Orthodontic & Restorative Service to the proposed St Joseph’s Primary Care Centre Development would result in a modern facility being delivered which would be accessible not only to patients residing in Limerick City & County but also to many patients in Tipperary & Clare,” the HSE said.

It is seeking to commission a business case to now be conducted which, when contracted, should take around 16 weeks to deliver. Given the deadline to apply for this contract is the end of March, it is likely the strategic assessment and preliminary business case should be prepared before the end of the year.