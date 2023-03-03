Cork soccer club says CCTV footage shows discrepancies with referee abuse claims

Soccer referees have been withdrawn from all home games at a Cork club after a referee at a youth match was allegedly subjected to verbal abuse and “threats to his safety and life” from the pitch and sideline.

The Irish Soccer Referees’ Society (ISRS) has claimed the abuse came from attendees, including players and spectators, during the game at Carrigaline United’s grounds at Ballea Park.

However, Carrigaline United has now told its members that having viewed CCTV footage, "we as a club are satisfied that there are very significant discrepancies between the statement posted by the Cork branch of the ISRS and the video evidence".

The referee abandoned the match and was forced to retreat to the safety of a dressing room, the society said.

The committee of the Cork branch of the ISRS has now ordered its members not to officiate at any Carrigaline Utd home games after what it described as “a serious incident”.

The ISRS declined to comment on the specific detail of the incident while the Cork Youth League and others are investigating the matter, but it issued the instruction to its members in an open letter which was posted on its website on Thursday night.

It said it felt it had to act immediately in the best interests of all of its members.

It said that one of its members was subjected to the abuse while officiating at a youth match involving a Carrigaline team at Ballea Park on February 25.

“Our colleague, in the performance of this role of officiating the match, was subjected to criticism, verbal abuse and threats to his safety and life... which resulted in the abandonment [of] the match and the referee running to seek refuge in the changing room behind a locked door,” it said.

“No contact has been received from Carrigaline United since to discuss it or to inquire about the wellbeing of our colleague who had to endure this intolerable treatment.

“We feel we have to act immediately to protect the wellbeing and safety of our members from any and all future incidents, and also to put all other clubs on notice that this treatment and abuse [of] match officials — at all age groups in all levels of grassroots football — by players, coaches, officials, and spectators is totally unacceptable.

"As a result, we have decided to issue a directive to our members in all leagues in Cork.

"All members of the ISRS Cork branch are not to officiate Carrigaline United matches at Ballea Park, in all leagues and competitions, until further notice.”

Club statement

However, in its statement to members, Carrigaline United said: "We were shocked, appalled, and disappointed by recent developments and, in our opinion, the unfair portrayal of the club across social media, radio, and digital/print media.

"With the reputation of the club being dragged into disrepute in such an ignominious manner, we as a club are left with no alternative but to issue this statement.

"Having examined the CCTV video evidence (which will of course be made available to view onsite by representatives of the ISRS, governing bodies, and the media), we as a club are satisfied that there are very significant discrepancies between the statement posted by the Cork branch of the ISRS and the video evidence."

The FAI has said it is aware of the decision taken by the Cork branch of the referee's society and will investigate further before deciding on any next steps.

“The FAI engages in a zero-tolerance policy towards any abuse of match officials,” it said.

Last November, hundreds of soccer referees in Dublin threatened to withdraw their services for two weeks following an escalation of abuse at matches. They later cancelled the strike threat after talks with the FAI.