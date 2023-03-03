Male pedestrian, 60s, dies following collision in Midleton last night

A male pedestrian in his 60s, has died following a collision in Midleton, Co Cork, last night.
The collision occurred at around 9:15pm on the N25 near the junction of the Old Youghal Road.
The road remains closed this morning between between the Lakeview Roundabout and the Old Youghal Road and local diversions are in place.
A technical examination of the scene is due to take place this morning by Garda Forensic Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward - especially drivers with dash-cam footage who were on the N25 between the Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road between 9pm and 9:20pm last night.
Gardaí can be contacted at Midleton Garda Station on 024 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.