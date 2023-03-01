Outdoor cultural events amenity opened at Cork’s Elizabeth Fort

A new outdoor cultural events amenity has been officially opened at Cork’s Elizabeth Fort on Wednesday evening, marking a new chapter in the long and storied history of the 17th-century heritage site.

A covered stage has been installed on the fort's parade ground, which has been resurfaced. A range of backstage and technical facilities have also been discreetly installed.

The new outdoor venue is designed to host a variety of cultural events, year-round, and is intended for use by arts and cultural organisations in the city.

The upgrade was sensitively designed by Cork City Council’s architects department and the project was funded by a combination of funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media through its outdoor public spaces scheme and city council funding.

Members of Hysterical Histories Cork performing at the launch of the new outdoor cultural events amenity at Elizabeth Fort, presented by Cork City Council. Picture: Clare Keogh

The new facility was officially opened on Wednesday evening with a special event attended by local residents and special guests who were treated to performances by the Barrack Street Band and Music Generation Cork City, with a special collaborative performance by young musicians, singers, and rappers from The Kabin Studio, together with the incredible New Orleans-style local jazz ensemble, Rebel Brass.

A specially commissioned Hysterical History of Elizabeth Fort was created and performed by tourist favourites Hysterical Histories Cork.

Music Generation performing at the launch of the outdoor cultural events amenity at Elizabeth Fort. Picture: Clare Keogh

Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde described the improvements to Elizabeth Fort as “a welcome investment in this important heritage site”.

“They make the most of the potential of the fort by opening it up as a place for people to gather and enjoy cultural events,” she said.

Brian Sheehan, a member of the Barrack Street Band, before performing at the launch of the outdoor cultural events amenity. Picture: Clare Keogh

Council chief executive Ann Doherty said the addition of Elizabeth Fort as an outdoor public space adds a valuable amenity to Barrack St and the city centre.

“I would like to thank the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for their support in making these improvements possible,” she said.