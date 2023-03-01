Work to start on Ballycotton scheme to end daily discharge of raw sewage into bay

Work on a €16m scheme to end the daily discharge of the equivalent of almost 900 wheelie bins full of raw sewage into an environmentally sensitive bay is set to start within weeks.

Uisce Éireann confirmed the massive Ballycotton sewerage scheme in East Cork will be advanced in stages and could take until the middle of next year to complete.

The works, which will be done by Glan Agua on behalf of Uisce Éireann, will include the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant above the popular fishing village, the construction of two new below-ground pumping stations — one at Ballycotton Pier and the other at Cow Lane — the laying of some 1.4km of new pipeline, and the provision of a new outfall pipe for the safe discharging of treated wastewater into Ballycotton Bay.

The bay is a designated special protection area and provides a vitally important habitat for a wide range of endangered bird species including ringland plovers, teals and lapwings. Its wetland habitats are also important for birds.

Most of the pipelaying work will be done along the village’s main road which leads to the pier, where one of the new pumping stations will be built.

That work will be done during the winter to minimise disruption in a village that already experiences chronic traffic management issues when visitors flock to the coast during the summer months.

The Ballycotton Fisherman’s Association, which fully supports the delivery of the scheme, and which unsuccessfully appealed to An Bord Pleanála the location of a pumping station at the pier, suggested it be located on the eastern side of the pier wall, met with Uisce Eireann representatives on Wednesday.

Association spokesman John Tattan said they have also been given assurances that construction around the pier will not impact significantly on fishing boat operations.

Uisce Éireann said it had carried out extensive engagement and consultation with the local community as the project was being developed, and more briefings are planned before construction starts.

“The new sewerage scheme will end the discharge of the equivalent of over 860 wheelie bins of raw sewage into the bay per day," a spokesman said.

“This will lead to significant improvement in the local environment by enhancing water quality, while also providing the platform to support growth and development in the community.”

While enabling works are due to start over the coming weeks, the main works are due to start in early April, with most of the construction works due for completion by early 2024, with overall completion due by the middle of next year.