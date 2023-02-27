Cork lost €273m for road works since 2008 downturn

Funding cuts by the Government since the 2008 recession meant Cork County Council lost about €273m for road improvements and councillors have expressed anger at the latest allocation which sees the council getting the third lowest sum per kilometre of all local authorities.

Padraig Barrett, the council’s director of roads, outlined the allocation of €83.6m by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for this year.

He said that, while allocations are increasing again, if they had remained at the same rate for the past 16 years, the council would have had an additional €273m to upgrade its roads.

“That will give you an idea of how far behind we are,” he told councillors.

Mr Barrett said apart from getting the third lowest local authority funding this year, the council is receiving around €1,000 less per kilometre than the national average. He said the allocation will be eaten into by inflation “which will have a significant impact on the work we can do.”

Mr Barrett said the council is also having problems getting suitable applicants for road workers, “which is a big challenge for us.”

Cork County Council’s director of roads Padraig Barrett was outlining Transport Infrastructure Ireland's allocation of €83.6m for this year. File picture: Brian Lougheed

Several councillors reacted furiously to the news. Independent councillor Declan Hurley, who is chairman of the council’s roads and transport committee, described the allocation as “an insult to the taxpayers of Cork County”.

“This minister [for Transport Eamon Ryan] is anti-roads. All he wants is cycle lanes and that’s all we’ll have shortly,” he said.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said the N71 between Innishannon and Bandon is subsiding in several places: “Our TDs and Senators in Cork are not working on our behalf.”

Fine Gael councillor John O’Sullivan said economic growth in West Cork is being stifled because the N71 “isn’t up to spec”.

Mayor of County Cork Independent councillor Danny Collins said: “I don’t know what they [the government] have against Cork County.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said he was “beyond disappointment” that the Mallow Relief Road got €100,000 when the council had asked for €1.4m to progress a planning application this year, which now will not happen.

“The only interpretation is the project is now on life support,” Mr Murphy said.

“It’s hugely needed not just for Mallow but connectivity for North Cork. It’s like being told to dig a hole in the ground and given a toothpick to do it.”

The road into Baltimore “is only fit for horses and carts” said Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll: “Many coach companies won’t go there because of that. It’s a disgrace the roads in County Cork are not getting the money they should.”

Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy said several roads projects cannot be progressed due to the poor level of funding.

Council CEO Tim Lucey said the council oversees 12,000km of roads, the most of all Irish local authorities, and said that at the very least Cork County Council should be getting the national average grant aid per kilometre.