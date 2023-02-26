Youghal bids to install famous schooner as tourist attraction

The Kathleen and May leaving Youghal after a previous brief visit. Pictire: John Hennessy

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 12:45
Christy Parker

The east Cork town of Youghal is aiming to install a famous schooner with historic links to the town as a permanent tourist attraction.

The Youghal Business Alliance group has established a cross-community committee, including business, heritage, and nautical interests, tasked with purchasing the Kathleen and May and bringing it ‘home’ from England.

The campaign is expected to cost an estimated €2m to succeed.

The Kathleen and May was built in Wales in 1900.
The Kathleen and May is the last wooden, three-masted, topsail schooner still operational from Britain’s sea trading era and is amongst around 200 vessels listed on Britain’s National Historic Fleet, alongside treasures like the Cutty Sark and the Mary Rose.

Built in Wales in 1900 and designed to carry up to 226 tons of cargo, it was originally named the Lizzie May after its initial owner John Coppack’s daughters.

Youghal coal merchant Martin J Fleming purchased it in 1908 and renamed it after his own two daughters, before selling it to Devon Captain Tommy Jewell in 1931.

For almost 60 years the ship traded between Youghal and Britain’s channel ports, creating a bond with the Cork town that transcended commerce, employment, adventure, and romance.

Restoration

Attempts by the Duke of Edinburgh to restore the neglected ship in 1972 floundered when his Maritime Trust failed to acquire £2m lottery funding.

In 1998, the late Devon haulage contractor Steve Clarke discovered the boat in deep decline in St Katherine’s Dock, London.

Mr Clarke fully restored the craft at enormous expense, earning an OBE in the process for his contribution to the maritime industry.

The ship once again sailed into Youghal in 2003 to a rapturous reception but subsequent visits floundered on the rocks of insurance costs on entering Irish waters in 2008.

The ship has spent recent years as a tourism, conference, and social facility in Liverpool, interspersed with trips to various maritime festivals and several film appearances. It is currently berthed for minor repairs at Gloucester docks.

Youghal Business Alliance chairman Ger Flanagan says the agreement with the ship’s owners is that “it will remain berthed in Youghal indefinitely, as a tourist attraction” and will not be put to sea.

Tourism target

Preliminary research suggests the ship would attract up to 50,000 visitors to the town annually.

“It's a major project on several fronts and a lot of work is happening behind the scenes," Mr Flanagan says, adding that, “research and feasibility studies around the project are ongoing”.

Barry Clohessy, Chairman of the Youghal Fishermen’s Co-op presents a cheque for €1,000 on behalf of the Youghal Fishermen’s Co-op to Bryan Mohally, Chairman of the Youghal Kathleen and May committee at the Market Dock, Youghal. Also present are Michael Hussey, PRO Kathleen and May Committee; Eric Brooks, Youghal Kathleen and May committee; Ger Flanagan, Youghal Business Alliance; Tommy Curtin, Youghal Kathleen and May committee; Dá Healy, Secretary Youghal Fishermen’s Co-op; Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, East Cork Municipal District with Cork County Council; and Kay Clohessy, Youghal Fishermen’s Co-op. Picture: John Hennessy
The chairman says the response from the townspeople has been “extremely positive”, with support also emanating from beyond the town.

Youghal’s fishing community, with strong links to the chip’s past crew members, are particularly supportive, as underlined by a recent donation of €1,000 from the Youghal Fishing Co-operative.

“That was a significant gesture," Mr Flanagan says. “It means a lot and further encourages our commitment”.

TourismfishingPlace: YoughalPlace: Cork
