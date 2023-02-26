Winning €5.6m Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Limerick

The winning ticket of Saturday's €5.6m jackpot was sold in Limerick, Lotto chiefs have confirmed.

The top prize of €5,604,203 was scooped after the player matched all six numbers from the draw.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Lotto were: 4, 6, 14, 20, 22, 33 and a bonus ball of 45.

The Limerick player bought the ticket online or via the Lotto app. The National Lottery are today urging all online players in Limerick to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s 3rd Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

"What an amazing weekend for one of our online players in Limerick who now has a Lotto ticket worth over €5.6m in their possession," said a spokesperson.

"It’s the second Lotto Jackpot win for the Treaty this year so far. Also, two players from Galway and Dublin matched five numbers and the bonus winning €27,537 each."

The spokesperson added: "This latest Limerick winner is the 3rd Lotto Jackpot winner of the year and 9th National Lottery millionaire of 2023."

Bosses have advised the lucky player to contact the National Lottery Claims Department on 1800 666 222 Mon-Fri 9.15am-5.30pm where arrangements will be made to process their prize.

A statement added that any player who has a winning ticket of €15,000 and above should take the following steps:

Sign the back of the winning ticket.

Put the ticket in a safe place.

Contact the National Lottery as soon as possible.

It's the second time in the last two days that an Irish player has won big.

Two punters found themselves half a million richer after Friday night's EuroMillions draw.

A player in Cork and one in Dublin matched numbers to scoop the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

The winning ticket was purchased on Thursday at the SuperValu on Main Street in Charleville while the Dublin quick pick was bought in Dunnes Stores in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre, Tallaght.

The jackpot, worth over €102m, was won in France.

Players in Cork and Dublin should check their tickets to see if they are Ireland's latest winners.

The lucky pair are Ireland's fourth and fifth EuroMillions Plus top prize winners this year.

The winning numbers were: 11, 15, 20, 23 and 29.