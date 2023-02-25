Cork punter scoops €500k EuroMillions prize 

A second player in Dublin also won €500,000 while the jackpot, worth over €102m, was won in France
Players in Cork and Dublin should check their tickets to see if they are Ireland's latest winners. Picture: Pexels

Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 13:29
Michelle McGlynn

It was a big night for Irish EuroMillions players as two punters found themselves half a million richer Friday night's draw.

A player in Cork and one in Dublin matched numbers to scoop the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

The winning ticket was purchased on Thursday at the SuperValu on Main Street in Charleville while the Dublin quick pick was bought in Dunnes Stores in Kilnamanagh Shopping Centre, Tallaght.

The jackpot, worth over €102m, was won in France.

Players in Cork and Dublin should check their tickets to see if they are Ireland's latest winners.

The lucky pair are Ireland's fourth and fifth Euromillions Plus top prize winners this year.

The winning numbers were: 11, 15, 20, 23 and 29.

If you have a winning ticket, the National Lottery recommends signing the back of the ticket and to keep it safe.

They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team to make arrangements to collect the cash.

Next Tuesday's Euromillions jackpot will be an estimated €17m.

