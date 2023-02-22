Sinn Féin criticised over plan to host its own Ballyseedy massacre commemoration

Sinn Féin has been criticised for its plans to hold its own commemoration at the site of one of the worst massacres of the Civil War.

The party moved to host its own event when it was informed the official commemoration of the Ballyseedy massacre in Co. Kerry would be non-political when it takes place on March 5.

Once Sinn Féin was informed that no political party leaders would be allowed to speak, it moved to schedule its own event at noon on the same day. Party president Mary Lou McDonald will speak at that event, with a spokesperson adding that the party feels it is appropriate due to the scale of the event.

The Ballyseedy massacre, in which eight young anti-treaty volunteers were tied around a mine and blown up in March 1923, is viewed as the lowest point of the 11-month conflict. The sole survivor of the incident, Stephen Fuller, went on to serve as a Fianna Fáil TD.

Fuller’s son, Paudie, told the Irish Examiner that he will attend the official event but not the Sinn Féin one.

“Sinn Féin is probably trying to muscle in on it, but if they are I’ll have nothing to do with it,” he says.

Tim Horgan, a member of the official organising committee, said they wanted the occasion to be as all-encompassing as possible.

“We invited all the councillors and TDs but the idea is that there would be no politicians on the platform,” he said. “We have families there and there will be no parade or banners. We want as many people as possible to feel comfortable turning up for the event at 3.30pm.”

The move has been condemned by Fianna Fáil junior minister Niall Collins, who represents the adjoining Limerick constituency.

“They are trying to airbrush local organising committees out and running their own event and branding it as a Sinn Féin commemoration in which they showcase Mary Lou McDonald,” Collins says.