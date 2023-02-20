Watch: German military aircraft conducts training exercise over Cork Airport

The Luftwaffe A400M Atlas, a large four-engine military turboprop, in the skies over Leeside caused quite a stir locally
Watch: German military aircraft conducts training exercise over Cork Airport

The German Air ForceA400 on its training flight into Cork Airport on Monday. Picture: Sean Henderson

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 18:24
Eoin English

A large German military transport aircraft conducted a training flight over Cork Airport on Monday.

The appearance of the Luftwaffe A400M Atlas, a large four-engine military turboprop in the skies over Leeside, caused quite a stir locally, and especially among aviation enthusiasts, as several plane spotters gathered around the airfield to catch a glimpse of it.

The Irish Aviation Authority confirmed that diplomatic clearance had been granted for the aircraft to enter Irish airspace on Monday morning.

The aircraft, which operates as a tactical airlifter and which will replace older military transport aircraft like Lockheed’s C-130 Hercules, performed a low approach and go-around into Cork Airport just before 10.30am.

It came within about 200ft of the airport’s main runway, and tracked along the length of it, before the pilots applied full power and the aircraft gained altitude again. The aircraft did not land at Cork.

A spokeswoman for the IAA confirmed the flight was a pre-approved German military training flight that had received diplomatic clearance to enter Irish airspace.

“A low approach and go-around are pilot training requirements and as such were part of the approved and agreed plan for this training exercise and the approach was in line with standard procedures,” she said.

Once the crew performed the low approach and go around, they set a course for Brest in Brittany, before returning to base at Wunstorf Air Base in northwestern Germany, a few kilometres west of Hanover.

The base is the home to Air Transport Wing 62, the unit which operates all German Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft.

Read More

Changes to Cork City's parking regime on the cards 

More in this section

Check-ups for cuddly companions at Cork's Teddy Bear Hospital Check-ups for cuddly companions at Cork's Teddy Bear Hospital
Waterford ecotourism venture targeted by thieves  Waterford ecotourism venture targeted by thieves 
Changes to Cork City's parking regime on the cards  Changes to Cork City's parking regime on the cards 
Place: CorkPlace: GermanyOrganisation: Cork AirportOrganisation: Irish Aviation Authority
Episcopal Diocese plans sanctuary for undocumented

Arrest made following killing of Cork bishop in LA — report

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.256 s