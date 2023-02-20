Little Island businesses give Government roads deadline 

Read More
“The section of road that needs urgent attention is in Courtstown” Mr Mulcahy said.
He said Irish Water has a legal obligation to reinstate this road once they have completed the transfer of owner-ship from the existing Harbour Point Management Company Limited whose ownership the road is currently in.
The problem with some of the areas badly affected is the roads are legacies from failed and abandoned management and development companies and are not in the charge of the council.
One company estimated €5,000 in damage was done to employees’ cars in recent weeks due to potholes. A 6ft deep pothole opened on one road last year.