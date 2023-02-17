Public in Mid-West urged to avoid dead seagulls amid Avian Influenza fears

While Avian Influenza infection is relatively rare in humans, it can be quite serious
A black-headed seagull. File Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 16:02
Steven Heaney

Doctors in the Mid-West are urging the public to avoid coming into contact with sick or dead seagulls amid a rise in Avian Influenza cases in the region.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West says the disease has been confirmed in a number of Black-headed seagulls in Limerick.

Though there has been no confirmed contact by members of the public with such birds just yet, it says it is currently working with officials in the Department of Agriculture in relation to the spread of influenza in the area.

Symptoms can vary between strains but among the most common are shortness of breath, aching muscles, a high temperature, headaches, diarrhoea, and stomach and chest pain. Such symptoms usually appear within 3 and 5 days of initial infection,

If these go untreated, an infected individual may develop more severe health complications such as pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

"Our main message today is we're advising the people of the Mid-West against handling or coming in contact with wild birds who are dead or those who appear sick," said Dr Kenneth Beatty, Specialist in Public Health Medicine. 

"And that's really in order to reduce the risk of any possible bird flu infection in humans."

Dr Beatty advised anyone who does see any dead or ill birds to stay clear them and notify their nearest regional veterinary office or the Avian Influenza Helpline on 01 607 2512. 

