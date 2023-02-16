Six rescued off Cork coast after ghost net wrapped around boat's propeller

Ghost nets are a major environmental hazard to both marine and other wildlife, the RNLI said.
The RNLI lifeboat, The Douglas Aikman Smith, was launched and the crew were able to locate the stricken vessel

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 15:07
Michelle McGlynn

Six people have been rescued off the coast of Cork after their fishing boat suffered propeller failure.

A crew from  Ballycotton RNLI got the call at 1.20pm on Wednesday to an 18-metre boat that had suffered difficulties due to debris in the water that had become wrapped around the propeller.

Visibility and conditions out on the water were difficult due to gales and a two-metre swell.

The RNLI lifeboat, The Douglas Aikman Smith, was launched and the crew were able to locate the stricken vessel and confirmed all the people were safe and well.

A secure tow line was established and they were able to tow the boat back to Ballycotton at 7.45pm.

With the crew safely back on shore and the boat tied up, a diver got to work removing the ghost net that was entangled in the propeller.

Ghost nets — fishing nets that have been abandoned or lost —  are a major environmental hazard to both marine and other wildlife, the RNLI said. It contributes an estimated 10% of all marine plastic as well as causing harm to two-thirds of marine species.

Commenting on the rescue, Ballycotton coxswain Trevor Devereux said: "Thankfully all six people were wearing lifejackets and had called for help as soon as they encountered difficulties".

The lifeboat crew were made up of Trevor Devereux as Coxswain, Adam Hussey as Mechanic, Eolan Breathnach as Navigator and Alan Cott, Cíaran Walsh and Michael Kenneally.

