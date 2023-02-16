UHL considers onsite GP to tackle waiting lists

University Hospital Limerick (UHL), one of the country's worst-performing hospitals for overcrowding, is assessing whether having an onsite GP could help to get beds more quickly for those patients who need them most urgently.

Such an initiative, along with new ambulance programmes, could help patients who are less seriously unwell to avoid going through the emergency department (ED) if paramedics or other medical professionals assess this as a safe course of action.

UHL had 86 people on trolleys on Wednesday despite months of efforts to reduce long waits.

“We accept that a GP presence in the emergency department could have a positive impact on the numbers attending and on wait times for less acutely unwell patients,” a spokesman said. “We are currently in the early stages of exploring possibilities regarding a GP pathway in ED.”

This follows hospital staff reporting an increase in patients coming directly to the ED without seeing a GP first, which they link to pressures on general practice.

In December, the Irish Examiner reported that out-of-hours service ShannonDoc received over 12,500 inbound calls in just one day at its clinics.

Fine Gael senator Maria Byrne has held discussions with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly about the possibility of basing ShannonDoc at UHL. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins

Local senator Maria Byrne and other mid-west senators have held discussions with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly about the possibility of basing ShannonDoc at UHL.

“I did look for a trauma unit on the grounds of the hospital, separate to the A&E, and also for ShannonDoc to be located on the grounds,” said Ms Byrne.

“The minister said there are negotiations going on with ShannonDoc at the moment as to where they will end up moving to.”

Ambulance programme

Other changes already in place include the Pathfinder ambulance programme which allows paramedics to treat older people at home if appropriate. The ‘frailty at the front door’ programme means over-65s have direct access to help for certain conditions.

Ambulances can also take some patients who are not critically ill to Ennis hospital.

“That has been quite successful,” Ms Byrne said. “That is now being extended to St John’s and Nenagh hospitals.”

Ms Byrne is also seeking acceleration of plans to build an additional two 96-bed blocks at the hospital.

Nationally, on Wednesday, there were 543 patients on trolleys or chairs in hospitals, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

This included 60 patients at Cork University Hospital and 24 at Mercy University Hospital but only one at University Hospital Waterford.