Cork to get new 'island city' urban sculpture trail

A new "island city" urban sculpture trail will see the installation of five artworks this year at sites across the city centre island in Cork.

The Cork City Council project is being funded by Fáilte Ireland under the Urban Animation Scheme.

The local authority said the artworks would remain in situ for a period of five years, forming a unique trail through the streets.

"Collectively, the sculptures will create a series of experiences to be enjoyed in daylight and after dark with points of interest for all, enhancing Cork’s appeal as a visitor destination," it said.

Cork’s National Sculpture Factory has been engaged by the council to support the project, including the commissioning of the artworks. Four of the five sculptures were commissioned last year.

Urban Mirror Plattenbaustudio will take the coloured facades and intimate scale of Coal Quay as its starting point.

Cork City Council said the plan was to "interpret Cornmarket St as a room without a roof containing a free-form table, held in place by an oversized 'pin' with a coloured globe of light at its top".

Plattenbaustudio is a Berlin-based architecture studio founded in 2018 by Irish architects Jonathan Janssens and Jennifer O'Donnell.

Meanwhile, on Carey’s Lane, contemporary Irish artist Niamh McCann will create a suspended, lane-length sculptural piece that will take its form from the architecture, topography and incidental features along the length of the lane.

Interdisciplinary artist Fiona Mulholland will populate the facade of the Exchange Building on Princes St with large-scale sculptural reliefs. The Face Cup is based on a collection of Bronze Age ceramic artefacts dating to about 1800BC, which were excavated in Cork.

Collaborative artists Forerunner intend to create a present-day rupture within the city scape on Cook St with Boom Nouveau — a series of sculptures based on tangible everyday urban street features which mimic natural forms.

The commissions were selected by an expert panel which included artist Eva Rothschild; Dr Linzi Stauvers of Ikon Gallery, Birmingham; Natalie Weadick, curator and former director of Irish Architecture Foundation; and representatives from Fáilte Ireland and Cork City Council.

An open competition to commission the fifth art-work in the trail — a lighting projection — will be announced in the coming months.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde said the project highlights the value that the city places on the arts in our public realm.

We look forward to welcoming visitors to experience this unique sculpture trail and showing Cork at its best — as a city where arts and culture are for all to enjoy, alive on our streets.”

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said thanks to investment in Cork by Fáilte Ireland, this was the most ambitious single public art commissioning project in the city to date.

"It will be a boost to the city centre and builds further on the ambitious pedestrianisation and outdoor dining infrastructure projects that have enhanced Cork City as a vibrant liveable city and destination.”