Cost of private eye treatment for CUH patients nearly €220k as waiting lists grow

Sending eye patients from Cork University Hospital for private treatment funded by the HSE is expected to have cost the State at least €219,000.

News of the cost comes as new national data show 9,463 people on waiting lists with more than 600 waiting longer than 18 months for eye treatment. This could include cataract removal and other vital treatment.

Between November 2021 and November 2022, some 2,143 patients were offered the option of moving their care for faster treatment under four different initiatives.

In November 2021 some 39 patients were referred and 34 acted on this, at a final cost of €15,900.

In June last year, 559 patients were referred to a private company at a cost of €83,850. So far 18 of those needed surgery through the private provider at a cost of €91,650.

In November, a further 65 patients were referred at a potential cost of €28,164. However, six have declined to attend so far, so this is now expected to cost €27,000 based on an estimate that one in five will need surgery.

Among the overall number is a group of 1,480 patients referred through a separate programme under the National Treatment Purchase Fund which opened in January last year. The final cost of this was not made available.

Recruitment difficulties

At the same time, a staffing update from the South/SouthWest Hospital Group shows recruitment challenges.

At CUH the ophthalmology services have the equivalent of 39.33 people between full-time and part-time staff, but there are two vacancies.

The equivalent of 25.38 staff work in these services at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital but there are vacancies for 2.7 staff or almost three full-time workers.

The Mercy University Hospital only offers hours equivalent to 0.37 of one full-time role and these are filled.

Both sets of data were released by the South/SouthWest Hospital Group to Labour TD for East Cork Seán Sherlock.

“When we have a €5m-taxpayer funded ophthalmology suite not in use, why is the taxpayer shelling out again to provide appointments privately?” he asked.

Seán Sherlock: 'The constant refrain that recruitment is the issue is no longer acceptable.'

“There are big questions as to why there isn’t a fully operational public service.”

A regional department of ophthalmology in the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital had been expected to open in 2021, with the transfer of services from other hospitals.

However, Minister for State Anne Rabbitte said in the Dáil on January 25: “The South-South West Hospital Group has advised that it expects that the new operating theatres will be open in March 2023.”

She understands a surgeon will be appointed by that date, and, by May, 35 staff will be appointed for the regional eye care service based in Ballincollig.

'System is broken'

Patients with some eye conditions can be treated by optometrists and opticians outside of hospitals. Their representative body FODO Ireland previously told the Irish Examiner their members should be allowed to treat more public patients.

Mr Sherlock said: “Meanwhile community opticians are still providing services at well below the real cost of the service.

“The system is broken and the constant refrain that recruitment is the issue is no longer acceptable while adults and children are still not getting a proper service.”