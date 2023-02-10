Emergency services called to patient on roof of Cork hospital

Emergency services attended Cork University Hospital earlier today [Friday] when a woman receiving treatment in the emergency department gained access to the roof of a nearby building.
The woman has now returned to medical care, a hospital spokesman said.
The hospital intends to carry out a review and find out “whether there are any lessons to be learnt” from what happened, he added.
The incident occurred after 3pm when a patient attending the hospital’s ED gained access to the roof of a building nearby.
“A short time later the patient voluntarily returned to the ED and is now back in the care of her medical team for further and ongoing care,” he said.
The incident was attended by members of the National Ambulance Service and An Garda Síochána.
Units from Cork City Fire Brigade were also present and had attended as a precaution.