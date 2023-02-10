Flood defences for Waterford city's train station get green light

Planning permission has been granted for major new flood defences on the northern bank of the River Suir in Waterford which will protect the city’s railway station from major flood events.

An Bord Pleanála has approved plans by Waterford City and County Council for a series of flood protection measures for around one kilometre to the west of Plunkett Station and 100 metres east of the station.

They will also provide protection to the roundabout at the northern end of Rice Bridge as well as the proposed new Transport Hub on the North Quays.

The council said the development was necessary due to a series of flood events in the vicinity of Plunkett Station over the last 15 years which had led to the cancellation of train services on several occasions.

It claimed the height of large sections of the existing quay wall was inadequate and below the design flood level which made it ineffective for protecting lands owned by Iarnród Éireann including the railway line. Part of the works will extend into the townland of Newrath in Co. Kilkenny.

The “Flood Defences West” development is part of the wider Waterford City Public Infrastructure Project which has secured a €170m investment from the Government to improve the city’s North Quays area for redevelopment within a Strategic Development Zone.

The masterplan provides for new roads, rock face stabilisation and a new railway station and transport hub as well as the proposed 207-metre long River Suir Sustainable Transport Bridge for pedestrians, cyclists and an electric shuttle bus service.

In its ruling, An Bord Pleanála said it was satisfied the flood protection works would not adversely affect the integrity of EU Special Areas of Conservation in the vicinity.

The board said the development would provide “significant, positive environmental impacts.” It said the risk of pollution during the construction phase would be mitigated by various measures relating to the control of noise, vibration and dust.

An inspector with An Bord Pleanála acknowledged that there would be some adverse impact on local residents during the construction phase of the project but said it would not have any significant long-term effects for people living in the area and would have “positive benefits for the local community.”