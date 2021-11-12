Construction contract for Waterford's North Quay works progresses

The chief executive of Waterford City and County Council has announced that the main construction contract for the infrastructure element of the North Quays has progressed to the final procurement stage.

In a statement issued this morning, Michael Walsh, said, “We are pleased that the construction contract has progressed to the final stage.

"These key works to connect the north and south sides of Waterford City offers the opportunity to develop a sustainable and exemplary city centre and regional development while facilitating the natural expansion of the city to the northside.

“Warranted by its growing role as Ireland’s south-eastern regional capital, Waterford is well placed to implement a zero-carbon, socially inclusive, and environmentally astute mixed-use real estate development on the North Quays as a catalyst for future development.”

All shortlisted and qualified applicants have been invited to proceed to the second stage of the works tender, with tenders expected to be returned in the first quarter of 2022 and construction planned to commence in the fourth quarter.

The works comprise 1.3km of urban dual carriageway and local road upgrades in the Ferrybank area, with significant junction improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

There will be a new train station, transport interchange, and public realm works directly north of the North Quays strategic development zone; a 207m-long pedestrian, cycle, and public transport bridge across the River Suir, with an opening span to accommodate river traffic.

A plaza on the southside of the river will be created to connect the new bridge to the city centre; while provision of a new greenway from Abbey Bridge that connects with the south-east greenway from New Ross is under construction.

A number of enabling contracts are associated with the North Quays development. Clearance of vegetation from the cliff face at Plunkett station, the diversion of services, and the demolition of several large properties in the Ferrybank area have already been completed.

Two further enabling contracts, to relocate and upgrade a foul and surface-water pumping station and to divert services on the South Quays for the bridge landing are at contract-appointment stage.

The tender for the rock engineering works to stabilise the cliffs at the existing Plunkett Station was recently advertised, and the final enabling contract to divert the existing drainage systems in the Ferrybank area to the new pumping station is at advanced design stage, and will be advertised in the coming weeks.

The final piece of infrastructure to progress is flood defence works to the west of Plunkett Station. A planning application for these works was recently submitted to An Bord Pleanála, with the plans and particulars currently on public display.

Depending on planning, it is anticipated the tender process for this element of the project will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Council meeting

Pointing out that it had been six months to the day since Falcon Real Estate withdrew from the North Quays development deal, Fianna Fáil councillor Adam Wyse said at Thursday’s plenary council meeting that in another six months, the council should go to the Government and ask for the €110m to be spent on other projects across the city in the event a developer is not found.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jason Murphy had noted that talk about a sustainable transport bridge and moving the train station had fallen silent. He asked if it is still in the offing with the Department of Transport even without an investor for the North Quays.

Michael Quinn, director of services, economic development and planning, said the council is continuing with the works programme, and has issued the tender documents for the main contract work, which includes the bridge, transport hub, and the access roads. “That is out to tender at this stage. We’ve received a departmental and NTA approval for the different documents…

"We are continuing with that process with a view to get full approval from Government in hopefully June or July of next year.”

He reiterated that these elements are still part of the development, and said they are continuing to work on full approval with a view of progressing the project with a developer.

In terms of the strategic development zone. Mr Walsh said the timeline would be five years from the date of the adoption.

The infrastructure contract will be funded through the Urban Regional Development Fund and the National Transport Authority’s Sustainable Transport Measures Grant, which are collectively providing over €110m in funding to Waterford City and County Council for the North Quays development.