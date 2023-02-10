Tributes following death of Ger Loughnane's son Conor

The GAA community has paid respects to the Loughnane family following the death of Conor Loughnane, son of All-Ireland winning Clare manager Ger.

Conor tragically passed away on Tuesday, the family has confirmed.

He is survived by his parents, Mary and Ger, his brother Barry, nephews Harry and Aaron and niece Neila.

The Clare GAA County Board said: "Deepest condolences to Ger, Mary, Barry and extended family on Conor’s untimely passing. Leaba I measc na Naomh."

Local club Ruan GAA added: "Our deepest condolences to Mary, Ger and Barry on the passing of your beloved Conor, may he rest in peace. May God grant you strength and consolation at this very sad time."

Kerry great Pat Spillane, a RTÉ punditry colleague of Ger Loughnane, said his heart went out to the Loughnane family on Conor's "sad passing".

"My thoughts and prayers are with you all during these difficult days," he said.

Former Clare and Galway manager Ger Loughnane. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Conor will be reposed at McMahon's Funeral Home, Shannon on Friday, February 10, from 4pm to 6pm.

He will arrive at SS John & Paul Church, Shannon, on Saturday, February 11, for the Funeral Mass at noon, followed by burial close by in Illaunmanagh Cemetery.