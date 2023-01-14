Concern growing in Government over slow delivery of housing for refugees

There is mounting concern within Government at the slow pace of delivery of modular homes for refugees as thousands of people who fled here are set to lose their hotel accommodation within weeks.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has confirmed that 800 Ukrainians will be housed in the first tranche of rapid-build modular homes by the end of March.

However, senior Government sources have expressed dissatisfaction at the speed of the process, given the urgency to find accommodation for refugees who will be forced to leave hotels in the coming weeks as hoteliers return to the traditional tourism trade.

The first modular homes were due to be ready last November, but the scheme has been beset by delays.

The Irish Examiner understands that senior Government figures will meet with the OPW soon to discuss the possibility of scaling up the initiative from hundreds to potentially thousands of modular units across the country.

However, there is uncertainty over whether the so-called rapid-build homes can be done quickly and affordably on a large scale.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet with the OPW and the minister of State for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan, to discuss the rollout of the units.

Minister of State for the OPW Patrick O'Donovan.

Officials at the Department of Integration are also in talks with hotels across the country in a bid to extend their contracts beyond March.

It has been confirmed that 345 people seeking international protection will have to leave one hotel by the end of this month as officials scramble to secure alternative accommodation.

Another three hotels are ending their contracts by the end of March, with the total loss of beds expected to be up to 2,000.

It is feared that the speed at which rapid build homes are being delivered will not match the volume of Ukrainians and other refugees that will have to leave private providers.

The OPW said 700 modular units have been ordered so far and will be delivered on a phased basis during this year.

Ryan backing O'Gorman

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has backed his party colleague, Roderic O'Gorman, who said the asylum system will have to be expanded to include a new category for people fleeing the effects of climate change.

“What Roderic said is clearly and absolutely correct," said Mr Ryan.

“This is something that must be considered at an international level, particularly in Europe."