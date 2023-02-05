Man breaks into Cork's Mercy hospital through a locked fire door

The man apparently used a fire extinguisher to smash through a locked fire door and gain access to the building.
The Mercy Hospital, Cork, where a man gained entry and caused criminal damage early on Friday. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 20:00
Eoin English

A garda investigation is under way after a man smashed his way into Cork’s Mercy University Hospital (MUH) through a locked fire door.

The intruder did not get access to patient care areas or to any wards, and there was no interaction between him and any patients or medical staff.

A spokesman for the hospital said there was no risk to any patient at any stage, and that hospital security staff dealt with the incident before contacting gardaí, who arrived quickly.

The incident occurred at around 3am on Friday morning when the man apparently used a fire extinguisher to smash through a locked fire door and gain access to the building, close to the hospital’s X-ray department.

He was spotted a short time later by hospital security staff who contained the incident and immediately alerted gardaí.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed that officers based at the city’s Bridewell Garda Station are investigating a burglary that occurred at the hospital after a man gained entry and caused criminal damage.

A spokesperson said that no arrests have been made as of yet, but investigations are ongoing.

