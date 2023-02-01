Corkman who had told prison of attempt to kill himself was not put under special observation

A man who took his own life in Cork Prison had previously told the Irish Prison Service about trying to kill himself while in garda custody but was not put on special observation when entering the prison in 2020, an inquest has heard.

Andrew Gearns, 29, a father of two from Bishopstown in Cork, had developed a drug addiction after being prescribed benzodiazepines to cope with pain following a car crash. He entered prison “at a low ebb” in September 2020.

At his committal interview on September 22, 2020, he denied mental health problems, did not appear agitated or distressed, and told Nurse Anna Lyons, who was conducting the interview, that he was of no risk to himself on two occasions.

He also denied suffering drug withdrawal symptoms and he denied previously being in treatment for addiction, although he had previously been through both.

The inquest heard that he was understood to have smoked heroin the morning of his committal interview and was also taking prescription medications Anxicalm and Halcion, which Senior Counsel for the family, Elizabeth O’Connell, said are associated with treating mental health issues.

But just days after that interview, on September 27, 2020, Mr Gearns was noted to be hallucinating. He said that he had been stabbed and slashed with a knife in Blackpool, although he was in custody at the time, and was pointing to his stomach which he believed was wounded.

Nurse Lyons said that she referred him to the GP at the earliest possible occasion, the following morning, and to the psychiatric team on the following day — also the earliest time they were available.

Through a statement read to the court, his long-term partner Amanda O’Callaghan said that he called family and “wasn’t making sense” and sounded like he was hallucinating on September 26 and 27, 2020.

In the following hours, he was found lifeless in his cell and was brought to Cork University Hospital where he died eight days later.

Committal interviews

Nurse Lyons, who conducted Mr Gearns’ committal interviews to Cork Prison on September 22, 2020, did not deem him of suicide risk at that time, so she did not refer him for special observation in the prison service, which would require prison officers to check on him every 15 minutes.

On a previous committal to prison in 2018, she did refer him for special observation when he told her that he had tried to take his own life while in garda custody the previous week. However, on his committal in 2020, he did not disclose such information and her clinical assessment was that he was not a suicide risk at that time.

Ms O’Connell questioned why his own assessment of his suicide risk was accepted. She suggested that an independent assessment based on his previous history would be important, which should take into account the risk factors for suicide noted in an IPS document which includes whether a person has a history of psychiatric problems, if they are unemployed or have a history of self-harm, as such factors are understood to place them at a higher risk of suicide.

Mr Gearns had told the IPS in his committal interview that he had no history of withdrawal problems, even though he had suffered benzodiazepine seizures, as was recorded in her nursing notes but not on the Committal Interview document, she said.

“Glaring inaccuracies” were noted in Mr Gearns' prison medical notes, with “clear differences” between what was recorded in the nursing notes and in his committal interview.

The inquest in Cork, in front of Coroner Philip Comyn and a jury of four men and two women, continues.